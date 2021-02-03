>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sonos Inc (SONO) CEO Patrick Spence Sold $703,409 of Shares

February 03, 2021 | About: SONO +6.97%

CEO of Sonos Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Spence (insider trades) sold 27,023 shares of SONO on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $26.03 a share. The total sale was $703,409.

Sonos Inc has a market cap of $3.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.760000 with and P/S ratio of 2.53. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Sonos Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of SONO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $26.03. The price of the stock has increased by 14.33% since.
  • CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of SONO stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $25.96. The price of the stock has increased by 14.64% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Innovation Officer Nicholas Millington sold 92,256 shares of SONO stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $25.22. The price of the stock has increased by 18% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SONO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)