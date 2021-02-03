Sonos Inc (SONO) CEO Patrick Spence Sold $703,409 of Shares

CEO of Sonos Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Spence (insider trades) sold 27,023 shares of SONO on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $26.03 a share. The total sale was $703,409.

Sonos Inc has a market cap of $3.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.760000 with and P/S ratio of 2.53. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Sonos Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of SONO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $26.03. The price of the stock has increased by 14.33% since.

CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of SONO stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $25.96. The price of the stock has increased by 14.64% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Innovation Officer Nicholas Millington sold 92,256 shares of SONO stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $25.22. The price of the stock has increased by 18% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SONO, click here