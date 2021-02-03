Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald Sold $4.9 million of Shares

CEO of Syneos Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alistair Macdonald (insider trades) sold 64,497 shares of SYNH on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $75.71 a share. The total sale was $4.9 million.

Syneos Health Inc is a Contract Research Organization providing clinical development services for biopharmaceutical & medical device industries. It operates in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Syneos Health Inc has a market cap of $8.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.420000 with a P/E ratio of 42.55 and P/S ratio of 1.82. Syneos Health Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Syneos Health Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of SYNH stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $75.71. The price of the stock has increased by 2.26% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of SYNH stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $72. The price of the stock has increased by 7.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Pres., Clinical Solutions Paul Colvin sold 8,486 shares of SYNH stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $74.82. The price of the stock has increased by 3.48% since.

General Counsel & Corp Secty Jonathan Olefson sold 5,336 shares of SYNH stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $75.68. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

Pres., Commercial Solutions Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of SYNH stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $75.68. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SYNH, click here