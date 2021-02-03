Novavax Inc (NVAX) EVP, Chief Legal Officer John A Herrmann Iii Sold $3.6 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Novavax Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John A Herrmann Iii (insider trades) sold 15,022 shares of NVAX on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $241.5 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

Novavax Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Novavax Inc has a market cap of $19.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $284.210000 with and P/S ratio of 80.15. Novavax Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Novavax Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Legal Officer John A Herrmann Iii sold 15,022 shares of NVAX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $241.5. The price of the stock has increased by 17.69% since.

EVP, Chief Commercial Officer John Trizzino sold 73 shares of NVAX stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $128.6.

EVP, CMO and CBO John Trizzino sold 17,913 shares of NVAX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $112.34.

For the complete insider trading history of NVAX, click here