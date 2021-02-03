Ihs Markit (INFO) EVP, CFO Jonathan Gear Sold $5.5 million of Shares

EVP, CFO of Ihs Markit (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan Gear (insider trades) sold 61,372 shares of INFO on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $90.19 a share. The total sale was $5.5 million.

IHS Markit Ltd is a provider of data and analytics to corporate and sovereign clients across various industries. It products include economic forecasting, cost modeling, risk assessments and scenario analysis, competitive benchmarking and consulting. IHS Markit Ltd has a market cap of $35.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.990000 with a P/E ratio of 41.01 and P/S ratio of 8.33. The dividend yield of IHS Markit Ltd stocks is 0.79%. IHS Markit Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated IHS Markit Ltd the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with IHS Markit Ltd. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of INFO stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $90.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.33% since.

EVP, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 15,993 shares of INFO stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $85.01. The price of the stock has increased by 4.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Michael M Easton sold 11,605 shares of INFO stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $90.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since.

