Datadog Inc (DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sold $45.1 million of Shares

February 03, 2021 | About: DDOG +4.25%

CEO of Datadog Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Olivier Pomel (insider trades) sold 439,200 shares of DDOG on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $102.7 a share. The total sale was $45.1 million.

Datadog Inc has a market cap of $33.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $110.520000 with and P/S ratio of 64.38.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of DDOG stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $102.7. The price of the stock has increased by 7.61% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO David M Obstler sold 90,000 shares of DDOG stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $108.78. The price of the stock has increased by 1.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President & CTO Alexis Le-quoc sold 469,400 shares of DDOG stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $102.68. The price of the stock has increased by 7.64% since.
  • Chief Revenue Officer Dan Fougere sold 15,000 shares of DDOG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $102.04. The price of the stock has increased by 8.31% since.
  • Chief Product Officer Amit Agarwal sold 23,200 shares of DDOG stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $100.53. The price of the stock has increased by 9.94% since.
  • Chief People Officer Madre Armelle De sold 7,500 shares of DDOG stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $109.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.92% since.
  • General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,200 shares of DDOG stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $98.68. The price of the stock has increased by 12% since.

.

