Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) President & CEO Anthony Y Sun Sold $1 million of Shares

President & CEO of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony Y Sun (insider trades) sold 26,794 shares of ZNTL on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $37.5 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $1.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.130000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Anthony Y Sun sold 26,794 shares of ZNTL stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $37.5. The price of the stock has increased by 9.68% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Melissa B, Epperly sold 3,083 shares of ZNTL stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $37.56. The price of the stock has increased by 9.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of ZNTL stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $37.49. The price of the stock has increased by 9.71% since.

COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,210 shares of ZNTL stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $37.51. The price of the stock has increased by 9.65% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZNTL, click here