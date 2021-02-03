>
Brinker International Inc (EAT) EVP & President Maggiano's Steve Provost Sold $619,200 of Shares

February 03, 2021 | About: EAT +2.34%

EVP & President Maggiano's of Brinker International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steve Provost (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of EAT on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $61.92 a share. The total sale was $619,200.

Brinker International Inc operates casual-dining restaurants. It franchises brands includes Maggiano's and Chili's Grill & Bar. Brinker International Inc has a market cap of $2.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.500000 with a P/E ratio of 625.00 and P/S ratio of 0.90. The dividend yield of Brinker International Inc stocks is 0.61%. Brinker International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Brinker International Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & President Maggiano's Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of EAT stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $61.92. The price of the stock has increased by 0.94% since.
  • SVP of Innovation Wade Allen sold 630 shares of EAT stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $61.55. The price of the stock has increased by 1.54% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EAT, click here

.

