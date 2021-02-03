>
Adobe Inc (ADBE) EVP, CTO, Document Cloud Abhay Parasnis Sold $1.6 million of Shares

February 03, 2021 | About: ADBE -0.62%

EVP, CTO, Document Cloud of Adobe Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Abhay Parasnis (insider trades) sold 3,320 shares of ADBE on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $473.94 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Adobe Systems Inc offers a line of software and services for content creation and the measurement of digital advertising and marketing. Its software applications includes Photoshop and Lightroom, Adobe Analytics, Media Optimizer and Campaign Manager. Adobe Inc has a market cap of $230.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $481.920000 with a P/E ratio of 44.46 and P/S ratio of 18.17. Adobe Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.20% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of ADBE stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $471.85. The price of the stock has increased by 2.13% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of ADBE stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $474.51. The price of the stock has increased by 1.56% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CTO, Document Cloud Abhay Parasnis sold 3,320 shares of ADBE stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $473.94. The price of the stock has increased by 1.68% since.
  • EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of ADBE stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $467.94. The price of the stock has increased by 2.99% since.
  • EVP, CTO, Document Cloud Abhay Parasnis sold 4,680 shares of ADBE stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $464.49. The price of the stock has increased by 3.75% since.
  • EVP, GM, Digital Media Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of ADBE stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $462.01. The price of the stock has increased by 4.31% since.
  • EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of ADBE stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $463.07. The price of the stock has increased by 4.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADBE, click here

.

