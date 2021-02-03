Roku Inc (ROKU) CEO and Chairman BOD Anthony J. Wood Sold $18.3 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman BOD of Roku Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony J. Wood (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of ROKU on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $407.68 a share. The total sale was $18.3 million.

Roku Inc operates TV streaming platform in the United States. Its TV streaming platform allows users to discover and access a variety of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news and more. Roku Inc has a market cap of $53.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $425.070000 with and P/S ratio of 34.43. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Roku Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman BOD, 10% Owner Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of ROKU stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $407.68. The price of the stock has increased by 4.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of ROKU stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $430.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since.

