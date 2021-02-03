>
The Allstate Corporation Announces Availability of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

February 03, 2021


The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) has filed its financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, on its current report on Form 8-K. The 8-K, including the earnings release and investor supplement, are on the [url="]company%26rsquo%3Bs+page+at+sec.gov[/url]. These materials will be available by approximately 5 p.m. Eastern at [url="]www.allstateinvestors.com[/url]. The company plans to file its 2020 annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC later this month.



The Allstate Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Feb. 4, to discuss fourth quarter results. You can access the webcast at [url="]www.allstateinvestors.com[/url], where a replay will also be posted.



To get alerts about Allstate, enroll your email address on the “Email Alerts” section of [url="]www.allstateinvestors.com[/url]. You can also get RSS feeds of news releases there.



Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on [url="]www.allstateinvestors.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005945/en/


