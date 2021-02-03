>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Updated Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

February 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:KREF -1.92%


KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) (the “Company” or “KREF”) today announced an update to the tax treatment of its 2020 common stock and special voting preferred stock dividends. The following table summarizes KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s common stock and special voting preferred stock dividend payments for the tax year ended December 31, 2020:

Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends



Record Date







Payment Date







Cash Disbursement







Adjustment







Dividend(1)







Ordinary Dividends(2)







Qualified Dividends







Capital Gain Dividends

December 31, 2019January 15, 2020



$0.43



($0.32)



$0.11



$0.1125



$0.0009



$0.0000

March 31, 2020April 15, 2020



$0.43



$0.00



$0.43



$0.4300



$0.0033



$0.0000

June 30, 2020July 15, 2020



$0.43



$0.00



$0.43



$0.4300



$0.0033



$0.0000

September 30, 2020October 15, 2020



$0.43



$0.00



$0.43



$0.4300



$0.0033



$0.0000

December 31, 2020January 15, 2021



$0.43



$0.00



$0.43



$0.4300



$0.0033



$0.0000



$2.15



($0.32)



$1.83



$1.8325



$0.0141



$0.0000



(1)



Pursuant to IRC Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions made on January 15, 2021 with a record date of December 31, 2020 are treated as received by shareholders on December 31, 2020 to the extent of 2020 earnings and profits.



(2)



Ordinary dividends that are "qualified REIT dividends" are eligible for the 20% deduction under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B).



The information set forth in this release is intended to replace and supersede KREF’s January 29, 2021 dividend tax treatment announcement in all respects. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividends.



About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.



KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at [url="]www.kkrreit.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005773/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)