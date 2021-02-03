KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Updated Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) (the “Company” or “KREF”) today announced an update to the tax treatment of its 2020 common stock and special voting preferred stock dividends. The following table summarizes KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s common stock and special voting preferred stock dividend payments for the tax year ended December 31, 2020:
|Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
|December 31, 2019
|January 15, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|April 15, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|July 15, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|October 15, 2020
|December 31, 2020
|January 15, 2021
Ordinary dividends that are "qualified REIT dividends" are eligible for the 20% deduction under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B).
The information set forth in this release is intended to replace and supersede KREF’s January 29, 2021 dividend tax treatment announcement in all respects. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividends.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at [url="]www.kkrreit.com[/url].
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with NYSE:KREF. Click here to check it out.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005773/en/