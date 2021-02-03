>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 18, 2021

February 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:MMI +0.11%


Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI), a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing and research and advisory services, announced today it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 18th, 2021, after the close of market.



The Company will host a webcast and a conference call that day to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Hessam Nadji, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steve DeGennaro, Chief Financial Officer.



WEBCAST INFORMATION



A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Marcus & Millichap's website at [url="]www.MarcusMillichap.com[/url] and will be archived upon completion of the call. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.



CONFERENCE CALL



For those unable to access the webcast, callers from the United States and Canada should dial 1-877-407-9208 ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.



REPLAY INFORMATION



For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 18, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 4, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally and entering passcode 13713798.



About Marcus & Millichap, Inc.



Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 2,021 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to our clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 9,726 transactions in 2019, with a sales volume of approximately $50 billion. For additional information, please visit [url="]www.MarcusMillichap.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005827/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)