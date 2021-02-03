>
ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 03, 2021 | About: ORIC +3.08%

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in February:

  • Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day – Participating in a virtual fireside chat on February 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT; and

  • LifeSci Partners Precision Oncology Day – Hosting virtual investor meetings on February 17, 2021.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials in combination with (1) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer and (2) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors. ORIC’s other product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. Beyond these four product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
[email protected]

