SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds KTYB, PRSP, ACTC, and CMD Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc (OTCQX: KTYB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: KTYB) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. ("Stock Yards"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KTYB shareholders will receive $4.75 in cash and 0.64 shares of Stock Yards common stock for each KTYB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $33.88 based upon Stock Yards' February 2, 2021 closing price of $45.51. If you own KTYB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/ktyb/

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Veritas Capital portfolio company Peraton. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PRSP shareholders will receive $29.35 in cash for each share of PRSP common stock that they hold. If you own PRSP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/prsp/

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACTC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACTC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Proterra Inc. ("Proterra"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ACTC will acquire Proterra through a reverse merger that will result in Proterra becoming a public company. If you own ACTC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/actc/

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by STERIS plc ("STERIS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, STERIS will acquire CMD in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which CMD shareholders will receive $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 of a STERIS ordinary share for each CMD share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $81.49 based upon STERIS' February 2, 2021 closing price of $191.08. If you own CMD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/cmd/

