Polaris Infrastructure Declares Quarterly Dividend

February 03, 2021 | About: TSX:PIF +0.85%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX: PIF) ("Polaris Infrastructure" or the "Company"), a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America, is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.15 per common share outstanding.

Polaris (CNW Group/Polaris Infrastructure Inc.)

This dividend will be paid on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2021. The dividend is an "eligible dividend" as designated for Canadian federal, provincial, and territorial income tax purposes.

The board of directors of Polaris Infrastructure remains committed to paying a quarterly dividend and will evaluate further dividend increases, as appropriate, going forward.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure is a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America. Currently, the Company operates a 72MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua and a 5MW as well as another 28 MW of run-of-river projects located in Peru.

