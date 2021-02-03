SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. ("Dragoneer" or the "Company") (NYSE: DGNR) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with CCC Information Services Inc. ("CCC"), a privately-held SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Dragoneer will acquire CCC through a reverse merger that will result in CCC becoming a public company traded on the NYSE. The transaction implies a total enterprise value of approximately $7 billion for CCC.

If you own Dragoneer shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/DGNR/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Dragoneer's board acted in the best interest of Dragoneer's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of CCC, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Dragoneer's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-dragoneer-growth-opportunities-corp-301221649.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP