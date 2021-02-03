Markem-Imaje Introduces New Low Odor, Alcohol-Based Ink, Enhancing the User and Product Experience

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), is launching its FB655 continuous inkjet ink, a new ink product aimed at the food industry, as well as fast-moving consumer goods like cosmetics. The low odor, alcohol-based ink improves user experience, convenience and cost control, while delivering excellent code quality.

The FB655 ink is virtually odor-free and is financially and environmentally advantageous compared to other ink products. The associated additive consumption is 50% lower than that of more traditionally used inks. Additionally, unlike the previous generation of alcohol-based inks, the FB655 does not require the installation of a pressurization kit or the use of compressed air. This means no investment in an accessory is required and no extra energy is consumed in terms of compressed air.

"Our new FB655 ink delivers the quality and convenience of the Markem-Imaje name with improved efficiency and cost control benefits, helping manufacturers meet food safety, health and environmental standards," explains Vincent Millot, Consumables Product Marketing Manager, Markem-Imaje.

Like all Markem-Imaje inks, the FB655 ink provides excellent code definition with very clear contours and no smudging, irrespective of the printed material. It can be used to print easy-to-read Datamatrix or QR codes and works with all of Markem-Imaje's continuous inkjet printers.

Consistent with Markem-Imaje's policies regarding the responsible production and use of its inks, this consumable meets existing regulations and directives governing packaging, whether required or recommended, including REACH, GMP, HACCP, EuPIA, Swiss Ordinance and Nestlé Guidance Note.

To enquire about a specific country, please contact Markem-Imaje for the most up-to-date details.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation, is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

