PRNewswire
The Wendy's Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 3

February 03, 2021 | About: NAS:WEN +0.22%

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2021

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET, and a simultaneous webcast. The related presentation materials will be publicly available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.irwendys.com. The live conference call will also be available by telephone at (866) 211-4759 for domestic callers and (647) 689-6752 for international callers. The archived webcast and presentation materials will also be publicly available at www.irwendys.com.

About Wendy's
Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.comfor more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Contacts:
Investor Contact:
Greg Lemenchick
Sr. Director - Investor Relations & Corporate FP&A
(614) 766-3977; [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-wendys-company-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-march-3-301221644.html

SOURCE The Wendy’s Company


