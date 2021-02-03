>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Pure Storage to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

February 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:PSTG +7.21%

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2021. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewsfoto/Pure Storage)

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at (855) 859-2056 (or 404-537-3406 for international callers) with passcode 6395722.

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition
Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays.

Connect with Pure
Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo and all Pure Storage product and service names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-2021-financial-results-301221675.html

SOURCE Pure Storage


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)