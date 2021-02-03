>
FARO to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

February 03, 2021 | About: NAS:FARO

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), a global leader of 3D measurement, imaging and realization solutions for the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics markets, today announced that after market close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. In conjunction with the release, Michael D. Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Allen Muhich, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

FARO logo. (PRNewsFoto/FARO Technologies, Inc.)

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 877-876-9174 (U.S.) or +1 785-424-1669 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to quickly and easily measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision and immediacy. For more information, visit http://www.faro.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-301221663.html

SOURCE FARO


