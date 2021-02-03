>
Regal Beloit Corporation to Hold Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, February 18, 2021

February 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:RBC +0.48%

PR Newswire

BELOIT, Wis., Feb. 3, 2021

BELOIT, Wis., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Regal will hold a conference call to discuss the earnings release at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) on Thursday, February 18, 2021. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal's Investor website: https://investors.regalbeloit.com. To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 1.888.317.6003 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.6061 (international callers) and enter 7890341# when prompted.

A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 1.877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.0088 (international callers), using a replay access code of 10152196#. Both will be accessible for three months after the earnings conference call.

About the Company

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation solutions and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Regal is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-beloit-corporation-to-hold-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-on-thursday-february-18-2021-301221655.html

SOURCE Regal Beloit Corporation


