Regal Beloit Corporation to Hold Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, February 18, 2021

BELOIT, Wis., Feb. 3, 2021
BELOIT, Wis., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
Regal will hold a conference call to discuss the earnings release at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) on Thursday, February 18, 2021. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal's Investor website: https://investors.regalbeloit.com. To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 1.888.317.6003 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.6061 (international callers) and enter 7890341# when prompted.
A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 1.877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.0088 (international callers), using a replay access code of 10152196#. Both will be accessible for three months after the earnings conference call.
About the Company
Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation solutions and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.
Regal is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.
