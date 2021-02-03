Umb Financial Corp (UMBF) Chairman and CEO J Mariner Kemper Sold $529,322 of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Umb Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) J Mariner Kemper (insider trades) sold 7,301 shares of UMBF on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $72.5 a share. The total sale was $529,322.

UMB Financial Corp is in the business of providing financial solutions in the United States. Its service portfolio comprises of banking and asset management solutions. UMB Financial Corp has a market cap of $3.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.160000 with a P/E ratio of 12.44 and P/S ratio of 2.95. The dividend yield of UMB Financial Corp stocks is 1.70%. GuruFocus rated UMB Financial Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with UMB Financial Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,527 shares of UMBF stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $74.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.

Chairman and CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,302 shares of UMBF stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $74.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.86% since.

Chairman and CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,202 shares of UMBF stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $74.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.5% since.

Chairman and CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,764 shares of UMBF stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $73.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.49% since.

Chairman and CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,954 shares of UMBF stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $73.48. The price of the stock has increased by 0.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Tamara Peterman bought 190 shares of UMBF stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $72.34. The price of the stock has increased by 2.52% since.

Director Greg M Graves bought 321 shares of UMBF stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $72.34. The price of the stock has increased by 2.52% since.

Executive Vice President Kevin M Macke sold 883 shares of UMBF stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $71.62. The price of the stock has increased by 3.55% since.

