Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED) Vice President & CFO Diana P Diaz Sold $822,250 of Shares

Sharps Compliance Corp is a provider of waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. It serve customers in multiple markets such as home health care, retail clinics and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Sharps Compliance Corp has a market cap of $208.877 million; its shares were traded at around $12.670000 with a P/E ratio of 158.39 and P/S ratio of 3.96. Sharps Compliance Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Sharps Compliance Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Vice President & CFO Diana P Diaz sold 65,000 shares of SMED stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $12.65. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

former Director John W Dalton sold 27,681 shares of SMED stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $12.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.48% since.

