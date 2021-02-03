>
Articles 

Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED) Vice President & CFO Diana P Diaz Sold $822,250 of Shares

February 03, 2021 | About: SMED +1.44%

Vice President & CFO of Sharps Compliance Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Diana P Diaz (insider trades) sold 65,000 shares of SMED on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $12.65 a share. The total sale was $822,250.

Sharps Compliance Corp is a provider of waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. It serve customers in multiple markets such as home health care, retail clinics and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Sharps Compliance Corp has a market cap of $208.877 million; its shares were traded at around $12.670000 with a P/E ratio of 158.39 and P/S ratio of 3.96. Sharps Compliance Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Sharps Compliance Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Vice President & CFO Diana P Diaz sold 65,000 shares of SMED stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $12.65. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • former Director John W Dalton sold 27,681 shares of SMED stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $12.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.48% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SMED, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Comments

