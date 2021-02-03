Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ) President and CEO David L. Lucchino Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Frequency Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David L. Lucchino (insider trades) sold 33,102 shares of FREQ on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $43.09 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.000000 with and P/S ratio of 47.91.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 33,102 shares of FREQ stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $43.09. The price of the stock has increased by 11.39% since.

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,196 shares of FREQ stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $42.5. The price of the stock has increased by 12.94% since.

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 27,586 shares of FREQ stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $38.57. The price of the stock has increased by 24.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Scientific Officer Christopher R. Loose sold 10,000 shares of FREQ stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $45.46. The price of the stock has increased by 5.59% since.

Chief Scientific Officer Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of FREQ stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $42.5. The price of the stock has increased by 12.94% since.

