Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel Brett A Pletcher Sold $640,635 of Shares

EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel of Gilead Sciences Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brett A Pletcher (insider trades) sold 9,711 shares of GILD on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $65.97 a share. The total sale was $640,635.

Gilead Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes new medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its products target a number of areas, such as HIV, liver diseases, cardiovascular and other diseases. Gilead Sciences Inc has a market cap of $80.88 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.520000 with a P/E ratio of 66.51 and P/S ratio of 3.52. The dividend yield of Gilead Sciences Inc stocks is 4.22%. Gilead Sciences Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Gilead Sciences Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

