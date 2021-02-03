>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel Brett A Pletcher Sold $640,635 of Shares

February 03, 2021 | About: GILD -0.94%

EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel of Gilead Sciences Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brett A Pletcher (insider trades) sold 9,711 shares of GILD on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $65.97 a share. The total sale was $640,635.

Gilead Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes new medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its products target a number of areas, such as HIV, liver diseases, cardiovascular and other diseases. Gilead Sciences Inc has a market cap of $80.88 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.520000 with a P/E ratio of 66.51 and P/S ratio of 3.52. The dividend yield of Gilead Sciences Inc stocks is 4.22%. Gilead Sciences Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Gilead Sciences Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel Brett A Pletcher sold 9,711 shares of GILD stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $65.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.2% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GILD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)