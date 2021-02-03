Zoominfo Technologies Inc (ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sold $20.5 million of Shares

CEO of Zoominfo Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Henry Schuck (insider trades) sold 407,768 shares of ZI on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $50.37 a share. The total sale was $20.5 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a market cap of $21.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.580000 with and P/S ratio of 26.69. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 407,768 shares of ZI stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $50.37. The price of the stock has increased by 8.36% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 71,599 shares of ZI stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $50.02. The price of the stock has increased by 9.12% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of ZI stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $50.04. The price of the stock has increased by 9.07% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of ZI stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $46.7. The price of the stock has increased by 16.87% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of ZI stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $45.67. The price of the stock has increased by 19.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jason Mironov sold 424,401 shares of ZI stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $50.37. The price of the stock has increased by 8.36% since.

Director Todd Crockett sold 424,401 shares of ZI stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $50.37. The price of the stock has increased by 8.36% since.

Director, 10% Owner Atlantic & Pacific Vii-b L. Ta sold 424,401 shares of ZI stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $50.37. The price of the stock has increased by 8.36% since.

Director, 10% Owner Associates, L.p. Ta sold 424,401 shares of ZI stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $50.37. The price of the stock has increased by 8.36% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZI, click here