Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (AMK) EVP, Chief Solutions Officer Natalie Grace Wolfsen Sold $526,143 of Shares

EVP, Chief Solutions Officer of Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Natalie Grace Wolfsen (insider trades) sold 22,846 shares of AMK on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $23.03 a share. The total sale was $526,143.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.970000 with and P/S ratio of 3.49.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 101 shares of AMK stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $25.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.23% since.

EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of AMK stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $25. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.12% since.

EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 2,756 shares of AMK stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $25.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.16% since.

EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 200 shares of AMK stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $25.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Solutions Officer Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 18,452 shares of AMK stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $23.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.67% since.

EVP, Chief Solutions Officer Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of AMK stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $23.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.

EVP, Chief Client Officer Michael Kim sold 637 shares of AMK stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $25.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.16% since.

EVP, Chief Client Officer Michael Kim sold 3,479 shares of AMK stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $25.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.16% since.

