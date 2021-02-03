>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (AMK) EVP, Chief Solutions Officer Natalie Grace Wolfsen Sold $526,143 of Shares

February 03, 2021 | About: AMK -1.8%

EVP, Chief Solutions Officer of Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Natalie Grace Wolfsen (insider trades) sold 22,846 shares of AMK on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $23.03 a share. The total sale was $526,143.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.970000 with and P/S ratio of 3.49.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 101 shares of AMK stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $25.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.23% since.
  • EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of AMK stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $25. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.12% since.
  • EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 2,756 shares of AMK stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $25.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.16% since.
  • EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 200 shares of AMK stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $25.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Solutions Officer Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 22,846 shares of AMK stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $23.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.26% since.
  • EVP, Chief Solutions Officer Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 18,452 shares of AMK stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $23.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.67% since.
  • EVP, Chief Solutions Officer Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of AMK stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $23.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.
  • EVP, Chief Client Officer Michael Kim sold 637 shares of AMK stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $25.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.16% since.
  • EVP, Chief Client Officer Michael Kim sold 3,479 shares of AMK stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $25.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.16% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMK, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)