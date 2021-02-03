>
Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) President and CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni Sold $988,234 of Shares

February 03, 2021 | About: MORF +4.67%

President and CEO of Morphic Holding Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Praveen P. Tipirneni (insider trades) sold 27,932 shares of MORF on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $35.38 a share. The total sale was $988,234.

Morphic Holding Inc has a market cap of $1.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.570000 with and P/S ratio of 31.52. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Morphic Holding Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 27,932 shares of MORF stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $35.38. The price of the stock has increased by 9.02% since.
  • President and CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 8,000 shares of MORF stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $32.1. The price of the stock has increased by 20.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP Finance and CAO Robert E Farrell Jr sold 25,000 shares of MORF stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $37.28. The price of the stock has increased by 3.46% since.
  • Director Fund V Gp, L.p. Omega sold 20,543 shares of MORF stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $33.73. The price of the stock has increased by 14.35% since.
  • Director Fund V Gp, L.p. Omega sold 20,736 shares of MORF stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $32.77. The price of the stock has increased by 17.7% since.
  • Director Fund V Gp, L.p. Omega sold 15,909 shares of MORF stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $31.84. The price of the stock has increased by 21.14% since.
  • Director Fund V Gp, L.p. Omega sold 10,005 shares of MORF stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $30.74. The price of the stock has increased by 25.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MORF, click here

.

