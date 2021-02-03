>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) CEO Jong Joseph Kim Sold $2.4 million of Shares

February 03, 2021 | About: INO -3.51%

CEO of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jong Joseph Kim (insider trades) sold 162,500 shares of INO on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $14.71 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $2.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.560000 with and P/S ratio of 856.49. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 162,500 shares of INO stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $14.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.02% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of INO stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $10.02. The price of the stock has increased by 45.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of INO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $15.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.26% since.
  • COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 45,049 shares of INO stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $12.03. The price of the stock has increased by 21.03% since.

For the complete insider trading history of INO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)