Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) CEO Jong Joseph Kim Sold $2.4 million of Shares

CEO of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jong Joseph Kim (insider trades) sold 162,500 shares of INO on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $14.71 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $2.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.560000 with and P/S ratio of 856.49. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 162,500 shares of INO stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $14.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.02% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of INO stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $10.02. The price of the stock has increased by 45.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of INO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $15.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.26% since.

COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 45,049 shares of INO stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $12.03. The price of the stock has increased by 21.03% since.

