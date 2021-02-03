>
Progyny Inc (PGNY) President and COO Peter Anevski Sold $3 million of Shares

February 03, 2021 | About: PGNY -2.36%

President and COO of Progyny Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Anevski (insider trades) sold 63,000 shares of PGNY on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $47.99 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Progyny Inc has a market cap of $4.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.520000 with and P/S ratio of 14.20.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO David J Schlanger sold 150,000 shares of PGNY stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $47.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.96% since.
  • CEO David J Schlanger sold 100,010 shares of PGNY stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $42.68. The price of the stock has increased by 11.34% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President and COO Peter Anevski sold 63,000 shares of PGNY stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $47.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.98% since.
  • Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $45.62. The price of the stock has increased by 4.16% since.
  • EVP, General Counsel Jennifer Bealer sold 2,310 shares of PGNY stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $49.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.56% since.
  • Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $48.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.27% since.
  • EVP, Chief Client Officer Lisa Greenbaum sold 2,846 shares of PGNY stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $44.44. The price of the stock has increased by 6.93% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PGNY, click here

.

