Guardant Health Inc (GH) Chairman, President and COO Amirali Talasaz Sold $40.8 million of Shares

Chairman, President and COO of Guardant Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amirali Talasaz (insider trades) sold 260,404 shares of GH on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $156.58 a share. The total sale was $40.8 million.

Guardant Health Inc has a market cap of $15.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $158.260000 with and P/S ratio of 56.04. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Guardant Health Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 160,886 shares of GH stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $158.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.43% since.

CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 489,114 shares of GH stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $162.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.47% since.

CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of GH stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $158.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.08% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman, President and COO Amirali Talasaz sold 260,404 shares of GH stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $156.58. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

Director Ian T Clark sold 538 shares of GH stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $162. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.31% since.

Director Stanley J Meresman sold 4,934 shares of GH stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $142. The price of the stock has increased by 11.45% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GH, click here