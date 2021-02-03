Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier Sold $531,480 of Shares

COO of Health Catalyst Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul Horstmeier (insider trades) sold 10,750 shares of HCAT on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $49.44 a share. The total sale was $531,480.

Health Catalyst Inc has a market cap of $2.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.520000 with and P/S ratio of 10.53. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Health Catalyst Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief People Officer Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of HCAT stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $49.15. The price of the stock has increased by 0.75% since.

COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of HCAT stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $49.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 13,500 shares of HCAT stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $47.39. The price of the stock has increased by 4.49% since.

Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of HCAT stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $48.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.04% since.

Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,867 shares of HCAT stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $45.04. The price of the stock has increased by 9.95% since.

