Cortexyme Inc (CRTX) CEO Casey Lynch Sold $2.3 million of Shares

CEO of Cortexyme Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Casey Lynch (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of CRTX on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $38.49 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Cortexyme Inc has a market cap of $1.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.160000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Casey Lynch sold 60,000 shares of CRTX stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $38.49. The price of the stock has increased by 17.33% since.

