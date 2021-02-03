Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Senior Vice President and CFO Russell S Hagen Sold $770,400 of Shares

Senior Vice President and CFO of Weyerhaeuser Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Russell S Hagen (insider trades) sold 24,000 shares of WY on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $32.1 a share. The total sale was $770,400.

Weyerhaeuser Co is a real estate investment trust and is engaged in selling timber. Its objective is to maximize the long-term value of timberlands that it owns. It derives its revenue from investments in timberland, including the sale of standing timber. Weyerhaeuser Co has a market cap of $25.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.990000 with a P/E ratio of 31.79 and P/S ratio of 3.37. The dividend yield of Weyerhaeuser Co stocks is 1.48%.

Senior Vice President and CFO Russell S Hagen sold 24,000 shares of WY stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $32.1. The price of the stock has increased by 5.89% since.

