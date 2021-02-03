Rambus Inc (RMBS) President and CEO Luc Seraphin Sold $703,318 of Shares

President and CEO of Rambus Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Luc Seraphin (insider trades) sold 36,366 shares of RMBS on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $19.34 a share. The total sale was $703,318.

Rambus Inc is a technology solutions company. The company creates semiconductor and IP products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Rambus Inc has a market cap of $2.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $19.215000 with and P/S ratio of 8.95. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Rambus Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

