Exelixis Inc (EXEL) EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO Peter Lamb Sold $1.4 million of Shares

EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO of Exelixis Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Lamb (insider trades) sold 65,000 shares of EXEL on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $22.08 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Exelixis Inc is a biotechnology company. It is involved in discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for people with cancer. The Cabometyx product generates maximum revenue for the company. Exelixis Inc has a market cap of $7.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.880000 with a P/E ratio of 47.67 and P/S ratio of 7.51.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of EXEL stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $25. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

