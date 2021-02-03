10x Genomics Inc (TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CFO of 10x Genomics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Justin J. Mcanear (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of TXG on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $176.05 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.
10x Genomics Inc has a market cap of $19.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $180.870000 with and P/S ratio of 67.81. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with 10x Genomics Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO, 10% Owner Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of TXG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $176. The price of the stock has increased by 2.77% since.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with TXG. Click here to check it out.
- TXG 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of TXG
- Peter Lynch Chart of TXG
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of TXG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $176.05. The price of the stock has increased by 2.74% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Director John R Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of TXG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $176.05. The price of the stock has increased by 2.74% since.
- See Remarks, 10% Owner Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of TXG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $175.98. The price of the stock has increased by 2.78% since.
- Chief Commercial Officer Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of TXG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $175.99. The price of the stock has increased by 2.77% since.
- Director John R Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of TXG stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $178.76. The price of the stock has increased by 1.18% since.
For the complete insider trading history of TXG, click here.