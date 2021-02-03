Arista Networks Inc (ANET) SVP, COO Anshul Sadana Sold $1.2 million of Shares

SVP, COO of Arista Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anshul Sadana (insider trades) sold 3,650 shares of ANET on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $315.17 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Arista Networks Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of large-scale Internet companies, cloud service providers, and next-generation data centers for enterprise support. Arista Networks Inc has a market cap of $23.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $316.760000 with a P/E ratio of 35.47 and P/S ratio of 11.35. Arista Networks Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 30.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Arista Networks Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of ANET stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $315. The price of the stock has increased by 0.56% since.

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of ANET stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $293.64. The price of the stock has increased by 7.87% since.

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 4,733 shares of ANET stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $290.89. The price of the stock has increased by 8.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP and General Counsel Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of ANET stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $310. The price of the stock has increased by 2.18% since.

SVP, COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of ANET stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $315.17. The price of the stock has increased by 0.5% since.

Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of ANET stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $310. The price of the stock has increased by 2.18% since.

Chief Platform Officer John F Mccool sold 83 shares of ANET stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $320.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.12% since.

CTO and SVP Software Eng. Kenneth Duda sold 22,399 shares of ANET stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $301.45. The price of the stock has increased by 5.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ANET, click here