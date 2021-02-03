The Carlyle Group Inc (CG) CEO Kewsong Lee Sold $4 million of Shares

CEO of The Carlyle Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kewsong Lee (insider trades) sold 123,532 shares of CG on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $32.06 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

The Carlyle Group LP is a global alternative asset management firm. It operates business across, Corporate Private Equity, Global Credit, Real Assets, and Investment Solutions segments. The Carlyle Group Inc has a market cap of $11.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.710000 with and P/S ratio of 6.76. The dividend yield of The Carlyle Group Inc stocks is 2.97%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Carlyle Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of CG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $32.06. The price of the stock has increased by 5.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks Peter J Clare sold 60,829 shares of CG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $32.06. The price of the stock has increased by 5.15% since.

