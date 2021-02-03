Intrua Financial, LLC Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Comerica Inc

Investment company Intrua Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Retail, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Comerica Inc, , NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrua Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Intrua Financial, LLC owns 195 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HYG, VWO, KEY, IVV, LLY, DXCM, DLN, ROP, NXPI, FTSL, CAT, FCX, JKD, CRL, GLDG,

HYG, VWO, KEY, IVV, LLY, DXCM, DLN, ROP, NXPI, FTSL, CAT, FCX, JKD, CRL, GLDG, Added Positions: KRE, EMLP, BLV, AAPL, QQQ, XRT, LMT, XLK, SLY, DIS, AMZN, SPTL, PNQI, MSFT, V, GOOG, DHR, IWO, ARKG, XLRE, CME, SHY, CRM, EPD, CHIQ, BRK.B, UL, NVDA, SPGI, XOM, FB, PG, CINF, SBUX, JNJ, FEX, AVGO, HON, AEP, IGSB, IHI, GOOGL, FNX, SCHO, INTC, VTI, MRK, AGR, UNH, CTVA, DOW, DD, KO, BIP, LMBS, EMR, BIL, ES, TMUS, PM, PFE, ZTS, PGX, IEFA, HCA, VZ, BUD, CVS, D, MCD, ACN, CMCSA, SPYG, GD, PAYX, PLD, PEP, IAU, CTAS, HIG, SON, MAA, ADBE, HTA, DUK, CSCO, CCI, AWK, LUV, F, XEL, PYPL, GIS, ETR, EW, CLX,

SPY, GLD, ITE, GSLC, TMO, NEE, TSLA, SPTM, EDV, CFA, BABA, FSKR, RODM, XAR, USMV, AGG, PSX, DGRO, FPX, BA, EES, DON, DIA, CVX, T, SDY, TGT, QCOM, XLV, WMT, GILD, HD, COP, VUG, BX, UNP, MO, XLF, FXH, MDT, Sold Out: ITB, CMA, SPSM, TWST, BCE, VOD, BTG, PAGP, MUX, VTRS, TRX,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,977 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 133,815 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,127 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 51,252 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.64% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 90,208 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56. The stock is now traded at around $391.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $92.91 and $107.35, with an estimated average price of $101.8. The stock is now traded at around $107.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $383.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1146.33%. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 78,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 35.23%. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 295,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 116.11%. The purchase prices were between $105.95 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,833 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Retail by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.84 and $65.09, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 54,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 59.65%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $332.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 182.77%. The purchase prices were between $62.25 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $71.57. The stock is now traded at around $86.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $56.24.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $39.33 and $56.2, with an estimated average price of $49.09.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $27.99 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.19.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $76.64 and $167.89, with an estimated average price of $112.09.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $40.22 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $13.43 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $15.72.

Intrua Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 45.84%. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $381.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.99%. Intrua Financial, LLC still held 12,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in by 57.13%. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $33.04. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Intrua Financial, LLC still held 7,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 75.09%. The sale prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Intrua Financial, LLC still held 4,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 31.26%. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $500.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Intrua Financial, LLC still held 1,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 20.65%. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $854.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Intrua Financial, LLC still held 2,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 33.87%. The sale prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29. The stock is now traded at around $142.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Intrua Financial, LLC still held 2,649 shares as of 2020-12-31.