Ellsworth Advisors, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, PerkinElmer Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Sells IHS Markit, Comcast Corp, Alamo Group Inc

Investment company Ellsworth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, PerkinElmer Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Arthur J. Gallagher, Amgen Inc, sells IHS Markit, Comcast Corp, Alamo Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Anthem Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PKI, AJG, AMGN, PGR, CACI, BIIB, SLV, KOD, NVEE, SIBN, AMZN, CSWI, GOLF, PGNY, HLNE, ITOT, CWST, NVMI, RDVT, RP, RPD, MA, EXPO, NOVA, PRFT, IJR, GRBK, PRLB, QTWO, USLM, OFLX, PVH, MS, TOWN, CBZ, HWKN, BK, AMPH, ADUS, FN, QLYS, ACU, LSTR, ZYXI,

PKI, AJG, AMGN, PGR, CACI, BIIB, SLV, KOD, NVEE, SIBN, AMZN, CSWI, GOLF, PGNY, HLNE, ITOT, CWST, NVMI, RDVT, RP, RPD, MA, EXPO, NOVA, PRFT, IJR, GRBK, PRLB, QTWO, USLM, OFLX, PVH, MS, TOWN, CBZ, HWKN, BK, AMPH, ADUS, FN, QLYS, ACU, LSTR, ZYXI, Added Positions: GBIL, GLD, FTSM, SHW, MRK, KMB, PEP, VZ, MANT, CBOE, ALL, BCPC, G, EW, AAPL, AFL, NOC, RSG, VMW, LMT, DIS, T, LYB, SBUX, INTC, KO, MCD, MCHP, PFE, BTI, CAT, PRU, SO, LNT, WM, ED, V, PAYX, BX, BRK.B, JNJ, UPS, DLR, ETN, CVS, LEN, NKE, HON, CSCO, NVDA, FB, IRTC, NVCR, FLGT, WMS, APPN, TTGT, AMRC, VCYT, BSV, MSFT,

GBIL, GLD, FTSM, SHW, MRK, KMB, PEP, VZ, MANT, CBOE, ALL, BCPC, G, EW, AAPL, AFL, NOC, RSG, VMW, LMT, DIS, T, LYB, SBUX, INTC, KO, MCD, MCHP, PFE, BTI, CAT, PRU, SO, LNT, WM, ED, V, PAYX, BX, BRK.B, JNJ, UPS, DLR, ETN, CVS, LEN, NKE, HON, CSCO, NVDA, FB, IRTC, NVCR, FLGT, WMS, APPN, TTGT, AMRC, VCYT, BSV, MSFT, Reduced Positions: NAK, GOOG,

NAK, GOOG, Sold Out: INFO, CMCSA, ALG, COST, ANTM, ADP, SEDG, HD, LUNA, VTRS,

For the details of Ellsworth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellsworth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 47,683 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.09% Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 65,079 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,772 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 76,797 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.56% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 20,761 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.54%

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.05 and $147.91, with an estimated average price of $133.23. The stock is now traded at around $139.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 13,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $103 and $128.19, with an estimated average price of $114.19. The stock is now traded at around $116.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 15,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. The stock is now traded at around $237.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 8,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.6. The stock is now traded at around $86.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 18,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.97 and $249.52, with an estimated average price of $231.01. The stock is now traded at around $238.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 7,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25. The stock is now traded at around $263.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 7,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 65.42%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 65,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $171.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 47,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 76,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 330.06%. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $712.6. The stock is now traded at around $701.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $101.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 28.65%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 31,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.84.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alamo Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.04 and $143.15, with an estimated average price of $130.08.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99.