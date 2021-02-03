Damstra Technology establishes Advisory Board to accelerate growth in North America

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Damstra Holdings, Ltd., today announced the establishment of a North American advisory Board to include senior executives from the technology, mining, and energy industries.

Foundational Board members Tim Davis, Ray Gogel, Pam Saxton, and Ray Schiavone bring more than 120 years of experience and extensive industry connections in Damstra's most significant growth market.

Mr Johannes Risseeuw, Executive Chairman of Damstra, said, "Establishing a North American Advisory Board is the next major step in executing on our growth strategy for the region. We are intensely focused on scaling our business in North America, and the Advisory Board members' deep expertise and extensive connections will be invaluable in helping us achieve this ambition."

The Advisory Board members will be appointed for an initial two-year term from 1 March 2021.

Damstra North American Advisory Board members:

Tim Davis is a senior technology executive with more than 30 years' experience in developing business transformation and growth strategies for global technology companies including Workday, Adobe and PeopleSoft. He was employed by the co-founders of Workday, the $60 billion market capitalisation NASDAQ-listed software company, as the Company's first Account Executive. He led the development of major accounts and brought several key products to market, helping to grow Workday's customer base to more than 4,000 with annual revenues to over USD$3.6 billion.

Ray Gogel is a recognized leader in the utility and energy markets for the application of disruptive technologies to drive transformation and growth programs. He has received many awards in the US for innovation, transformation, and leadership, and currently leads Avanti Enterprises, a utility and energy consultancy. Previously he co-founded US Grid Company LLC, a New York-headquartered firm focused on transforming the United States' power grid, was a Board member of Bridge Energy Group, and worked for leading global players in the utility and energy sectors such as Accenture, Nokia Siemens and IBM.

Pam Saxton has more than 35 years' experience within public and private mining, technology and money transfer organizations, including publicly listed companies in the US and Canada. She is currently a Board Member of Canadian listed resource companies Aquila Resources Inc. and Bunker Hill Mining Corporation, the latter where she is Chair of the Audit Committee. She was previously on the Board of NASDAQ, Toronto Stock Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Pershing Gold Corporation and brings deep experience in corporate governance, compliance, and corporate finance.

Ray Schiavone is an experienced business leader and successful entrepreneur including more than 20 years as President & CEO of several successful technology companies. He is currently Managing Director of Ranch View Technologies LLC, a technology-focused advisory firm based in Denver, Colorado, and serves on the Boards of several technology-focused companies. He was previously CEO of Quark Software, President and CEO of Arbortext Inc. and spent 14 years at General Electric where he held leadership positions throughout the United States and Europe. Ray has also served as founder, investor, advisor, and board member of several entrepreneurial businesses creating more an $1bn in shareholder value.

About Damstra Technology:

Damstra is an Australian headquartered provider of integrated workplace management solutions to multiple industry segments across the globe.

The Company develops subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in industries where compliance and safety are of importance.

These solutions help clients better track, manage, and protect their staff, contractors, and organizations while reducing the risk associated with worker health, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Damstra Technology has been operating since 2002 and has grown from providing an Australian mining contractor management solution to an integrated workplace management solution with a client base in international markets.

