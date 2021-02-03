>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Sabesp - Material Fact: Suspension of Cuts and Renegotiation of Commercial Customer Debts

February 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:SBS -0.89% BSP:SBSP3 -1.7%

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 3, 2021

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo - Sabesp ("Sabesp" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Law 6.404 / 76 and the provisions of Instruction 358 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), dated January 3, 2002, as amended, informs to its shareholders and the market in general that, in a meeting held this morning, the Executive Board approved:

i) Suspend cuts and renegotiate debts for commercial and service customers residing in the operated municipalities that are in the orange and red phases of the São Paulo / COVID-19 Plan;

ii) The validity period will run from February 03, 2021 until March 31, 2021;

iii) The existing debts, including the agreements signed during the pandemic period, will be renegotiated without the application of a fine and interest, only monetary adjustment, according to the Company's policy and procedure;

iv) The term for installments will be 12 months, from the date of the renegotiation of outstanding balances;

v) The debtor will not be included in the credit protection register for debts until March 31, 2021;

vi) Debtors which may have been included in the credit protection register during the pandemic will be withdrawn immediately after the debt is renegotiated with Sabesp.

The Company will keep the market informed on the developments concerning this matter.

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp--material-fact-suspension-of-cuts-and-renegotiation-of-commercial-customer-debts-301221835.html

SOURCE Sabesp


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)