>


Articles 

Oldfield Partners LLP Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, Embraer SA, Sells Ternium SA, General Motors Co, PJSC Lukoil

February 04, 2021 | About: BRK.B +0.19% TKC +2.3% ERJ +1.27% GM +2.9% INFY +1.2% TX +1.06% LUKOY +1.13% LUV +2.04% SAVE +8.69%

London, X0, based Investment company Oldfield Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, Embraer SA, sells Ternium SA, General Motors Co, PJSC Lukoil, Southwest Airlines Co, Infosys during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oldfield Partners LLP. As of 2020Q4, Oldfield Partners LLP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oldfield Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oldfield+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oldfield Partners LLP
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 547,200 shares, 60.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.68%
  2. NOV Inc (NOV) - 7,589,981 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  3. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 4,339,127 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
  4. Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,560,943 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
  5. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC) - 7,467,579 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.03%
Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Oldfield Partners LLP added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $232.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.82%. The holding were 547,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC)

Oldfield Partners LLP added to a holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 47.03%. The purchase prices were between $4.41 and $5.47, with an estimated average price of $5.04. The stock is now traded at around $5.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 7,467,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Embraer SA (ERJ)

Oldfield Partners LLP added to a holding in Embraer SA by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $4.11 and $7.35, with an estimated average price of $5.71. The stock is now traded at around $7.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,282,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Ternium SA (TX)

Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in Ternium SA. The sale prices were between $18.86 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $24.86.

Sold Out: PJSC Lukoil (LUKOY)

Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in PJSC Lukoil. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $73.82, with an estimated average price of $62.81.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.53.

Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

Reduced: General Motors Co (GM)

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced to a holding in General Motors Co by 99.51%. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.46%. Oldfield Partners LLP still held 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 22.62%. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $17.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Oldfield Partners LLP still held 3,466,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oldfield Partners LLP. Also check out:

