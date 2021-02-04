Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Sells Fiverr International, Pfizer Inc, Anthem Inc

Tel-aviv, L3, based Investment company Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, sells Fiverr International, Pfizer Inc, Anthem Inc, Novartis AG, Sony Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $597 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 420,162 shares, 26.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 431,152 shares, 22.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,218 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.69% iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 242,963 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.08% Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 83,169 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.40%

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1. The stock is now traded at around $491.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $23.56, with an estimated average price of $18.55. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $250.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $15.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $176.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 66.08%. The purchase prices were between $77.19 and $89.7, with an estimated average price of $83.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 242,963 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 492.07%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $214.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 40,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 63.07%. The purchase prices were between $424.1 and $501.93, with an estimated average price of $465.98. The stock is now traded at around $528.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 28,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.19%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $351.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 28,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 63.88%. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 385,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 168.70%. The purchase prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.7. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 47.34%. The sale prices were between $136.58 and $223.38, with an estimated average price of $182.24. The stock is now traded at around $242.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.92%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 75,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 25.07%. The sale prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51. The stock is now traded at around $298.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 4,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 28.43%. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $89.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 7,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Sony Corp by 27.38%. The sale prices were between $72.67 and $101.1, with an estimated average price of $87.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.