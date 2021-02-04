Camden Capital, LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr

Investment company Camden Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Microsoft Corp, BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr, PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund III, Dover Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camden Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Camden Capital, LLC owns 231 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWB, IGR, PDI, VXX, MELI, INTU, MMD, JKE, DTD, MTCH, IDXX, ATVI, APPN, WDAY, ILMN, LLY, MAS, FRC, MSCI, EDU, ALGN, TEX, IEMG, DE, EW, CB, TWLO, ALLY, JPST, PANW, SMMU, VXF, FTNT, UNP, AGNC, SHW, VRTX, CSIQ, PINS, SCHB, IWN, CORT, IUSG, SWK, GDX, SPEM, ZG, FVRR, SE, PTY, YUMC, JD, ICE, EXAS, MS, ARKK, RQI, ZNGA, NCZ, SPXU, TWO,

SPY, MMP, BFZ, AAPL, PZC, NLY, ACN, MINT, MDY, DJP, NKX, IJH, LHX, INTC, APD, ALSN, VGT, VZ, TXN, PNC, WAT, TSN, AMRN, DFS, STWD, TWTR, VRSN, AMZN, EFA, MET, BABA, VO, GILD, MCK, NDAQ, PVH, DIA, USB, Sold Out: BSV, DOV, TGT, NWE, ALK, IBM, AGG, KMB, PRU, VRSK,

For the details of Camden Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camden+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 124,207 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 223,234 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 52,862 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19% BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 36,158 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 43,255 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $217.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.57 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $7.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 110,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $27.13, with an estimated average price of $25.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 37,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.93. The stock is now traded at around $380.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1420.12. The stock is now traded at around $1870.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.80%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 32,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 319.48%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $351.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $139.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 33,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 19,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.26%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.65%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $260.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $109.29 and $126.34, with an estimated average price of $119.12.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NorthWestern Corp. The sale prices were between $50.03 and $62.03, with an estimated average price of $55.81.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49.