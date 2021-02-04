Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, American Tower Corp

Investment company Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, American Tower Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: QQQ, VOO, IBM, V, VPU,

QQQ, VOO, IBM, V, VPU, Reduced Positions: IVV, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, COST,

IVV, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, COST, Sold Out: AMT,

For the details of Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ocean+endowment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 96,172 shares, 80.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.88% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 8,880 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.50% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 11,348 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,968 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.86% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 2,628 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.88%

Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $326.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 8,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.88%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $351.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12.