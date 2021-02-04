HGI Capital Management, LLC Buys Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Americold Realty Trust, Camden Property Trust, Sells MGM Growth Properties LLC, Duke Realty Corp, W.P. Carey Inc

Investment company HGI Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Americold Realty Trust, Camden Property Trust, National Retail Properties Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, sells MGM Growth Properties LLC, Duke Realty Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, Corporate Office Properties Trust, Spirit Realty Capital Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HGI Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, HGI Capital Management, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: COLD, NNN, WH, VNO, KIM, SUI, AIV, AIV, EPRT, EQC, KRC, HST, INVH, GMRE, NMRK, HIBB, LH, CRMD, UBER, GEO,

COLD, NNN, WH, VNO, KIM, SUI, AIV, AIV, EPRT, EQC, KRC, HST, INVH, GMRE, NMRK, HIBB, LH, CRMD, UBER, GEO, Added Positions: ELS, CPT, QTS, HIW, DIS, HR, JPM, WY, VTR, FR, UDR, ELY, ZM, VRM, GS, BATRK, SLG, BABA, PEAK, THO, AMZN, IAC, FB, EVRI,

ELS, CPT, QTS, HIW, DIS, HR, JPM, WY, VTR, FR, UDR, ELY, ZM, VRM, GS, BATRK, SLG, BABA, PEAK, THO, AMZN, IAC, FB, EVRI, Reduced Positions: MGP, WPC, SRC, ESRT, EQR, LSI, MTN, FNF, MAA, SPLK, VICI, PLNT, ZG,

MGP, WPC, SRC, ESRT, EQR, LSI, MTN, FNF, MAA, SPLK, VICI, PLNT, ZG, Sold Out: DRE, OFC, PSA, RESI, UE, HTA, IIPR, RLGY, WD, APLE, VIRT, BX, DAL, V, PFE,

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 249,021 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.85% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 94,022 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.71% UDR Inc (UDR) - 235,958 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.16% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 42,637 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.92% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 60,014 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.93%

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 179,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.82. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 113,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 75,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $30.2 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 118,968 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $13.31. The stock is now traded at around $16.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 286,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.5 and $151.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $147.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 26,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 75.85%. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $61.62. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 249,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 100.71%. The purchase prices were between $87.8 and $101.81, with an estimated average price of $96.95. The stock is now traded at around $103.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 94,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 108.04%. The purchase prices were between $57.66 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 98,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 53.36%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $36.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 177,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 43.92%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $176.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 42,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 211,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $37.16 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $21.93 and $27.76, with an estimated average price of $25.28.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $216.58 and $236.23, with an estimated average price of $229.18.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $9.24 and $16.47, with an estimated average price of $14.02.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Urban Edge Properties. The sale prices were between $9.22 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $12.09.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $23.71 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $26.41.