Brookmont Capital Management Buys Crown Castle International Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Unilever PLC, Sells Unilever NV, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Lowe's Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Brookmont Capital Management buys Crown Castle International Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Unilever PLC, Bank of America Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, sells Unilever NV, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Lowe's Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookmont Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Brookmont Capital Management owns 50 stocks with a total value of $142 million.



New Purchases: CCI, UL, SPY, XOM,

CCI, UL, SPY, XOM, Added Positions: USB, BAC, LHX, CMCSA,

USB, BAC, LHX, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: RTX, UPS, MCHP, ADI, ACN, ABT, MSFT, AJG, MCD, PEP, AMGN, RDS.B, PG, SBUX, DD, JPM, CVX, WFC, NVS, DEO, HON, GILD, COP, NVO, JNJ, SYK, PAYX, SON, TSN, PNC, VIAC, DIS,

RTX, UPS, MCHP, ADI, ACN, ABT, MSFT, AJG, MCD, PEP, AMGN, RDS.B, PG, SBUX, DD, JPM, CVX, WFC, NVS, DEO, HON, GILD, COP, NVO, JNJ, SYK, PAYX, SON, TSN, PNC, VIAC, DIS, Sold Out: UN, LOW, UNP,

The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 165,412 shares, 30.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 37,446 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.75% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 23,081 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.37% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 29,998 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,982 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.32%

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04. The stock is now traded at around $163.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 13,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 21,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $381.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 126.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 51,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 107.78%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 80,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34. The stock is now traded at around $179.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 17,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 34.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 66,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookmont Capital Management sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Brookmont Capital Management sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25.

Brookmont Capital Management sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98.