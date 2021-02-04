Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, WisdomTree International Equity Fund, 3M

Portland, OR, based Investment company Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, WisdomTree International Equity Fund, 3M Co, American Express Co, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owns 166 stocks with a total value of $403 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RTX, UBPPH.PFD, BABA, UNVR, AMGN, CIOPA.PFD, IWD, AB, CNI, KO, GLW, MAR, LXFR, EXI, SALM, BUKS,

RTX, UBPPH.PFD, BABA, UNVR, AMGN, CIOPA.PFD, IWD, AB, CNI, KO, GLW, MAR, LXFR, EXI, SALM, BUKS, Added Positions: IXUS, GSIE, VYM, COST, SHY, DGS, GS, JWN, MAA, MNR, HON, IRM, TGT, KIM, JPST, VHT, FMX, GOOG, DFS, SKX, V, DIS, NLOK, BP, PNW, PEP, BCC, PG, BSM, PCH, NSC, LH, IMKTA, TTI, GM, PINS, BMY,

IXUS, GSIE, VYM, COST, SHY, DGS, GS, JWN, MAA, MNR, HON, IRM, TGT, KIM, JPST, VHT, FMX, GOOG, DFS, SKX, V, DIS, NLOK, BP, PNW, PEP, BCC, PG, BSM, PCH, NSC, LH, IMKTA, TTI, GM, PINS, BMY, Reduced Positions: EFAV, GBIL, PRF, VOO, MMM, VGT, SHV, VBR, BRK.A, SBUX, PSX, WWD, KR, USB, RSP, PPL, INTC, VSS, BLL, VNQ, FNDX, JBT, JNJ, SPY, VXF, GLD, HST, BSV, UBP, NWS, UNP, QQQ, SCZ, NOC, ES, NKE, CMCSA, VT, VWO, IAU, MGC, VPU, OTIS, PLD, D, GOOGL, XOM, DUK, OSK, AHH, RYN, SON, TRST, UBA, WM, BK, HBI, STWD, MATX, PFE, CSCO, BAC, VFH, HIW, ITIC, LMT, UPS, WMT, WHR, CIO, ABBV,

EFAV, GBIL, PRF, VOO, MMM, VGT, SHV, VBR, BRK.A, SBUX, PSX, WWD, KR, USB, RSP, PPL, INTC, VSS, BLL, VNQ, FNDX, JBT, JNJ, SPY, VXF, GLD, HST, BSV, UBP, NWS, UNP, QQQ, SCZ, NOC, ES, NKE, CMCSA, VT, VWO, IAU, MGC, VPU, OTIS, PLD, D, GOOGL, XOM, DUK, OSK, AHH, RYN, SON, TRST, UBA, WM, BK, HBI, STWD, MATX, PFE, CSCO, BAC, VFH, HIW, ITIC, LMT, UPS, WMT, WHR, CIO, ABBV, Sold Out: DWM, AXP, IP, SJM, NBTB, FE, VTRS, WPRT,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 266,335 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 247,443 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.42% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 43,865 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 55,727 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,331 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $70.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 38,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $25.02, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $24.864400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $263.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.59 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $19.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in City Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. The stock is now traded at around $237.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 65.63%. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 135,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 189.90%. The purchase prices were between $27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $29.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 146,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $355.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 79.49%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $288.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 70,689 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $43.39 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $47.69.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.26.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.43.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $32.84, with an estimated average price of $30.05.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.93.